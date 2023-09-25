40,000 Canadians support Saskatchewan's fight for parental rights

Sheila Gunn Reid drops off Rebel News' Stop Classroom Grooming petition at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina.

The petition, which you can find (and still sign!) at StopClassroomGrooming.com, was delivered to Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill at the Regina legislature to acknowledge the government's bold work to combat sexual activism in the classroom.

Premier Scott Moe is set to introduce a parental rights bill requiring kids under 16 who want to change their pronouns at school to receive parental consent before doing so.

Moe has raised the threat to invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Constitution to prevent activist courts from overturning the protections his government plans to put in in place.

Saskatchewan is also undergoing a full-scale review of teaching materials in the province's classrooms, rooting out the influence of gender activists and Planned Parenthood.

To sign the petition against sexual activism in the nation's classrooms, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com.

  • By Tamara Ugolini

