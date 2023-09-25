40,000 Canadians support Saskatchewan's fight for parental rights

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The petition, which you can find (and still sign!) at StopClassroomGrooming.com, was delivered to Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill at the Regina legislature to acknowledge the government's bold work to combat sexual activism in the classroom.

Premier Scott Moe is set to introduce a parental rights bill requiring kids under 16 who want to change their pronouns at school to receive parental consent before doing so.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has pledged to introduce a parental rights bill to the legislature this fall which would require parental consent for kids under the age of 16 who want to change their pronouns at school.



Read more: https://t.co/3B9bXAJ2lR pic.twitter.com/9reasSiD7L — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 12, 2023

Moe has raised the threat to invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Constitution to prevent activist courts from overturning the protections his government plans to put in in place.

#REPORT: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says that he is willing to use the Notwithstanding Clause to protect his new education policy requiring parents to give consent to their children changing their names or pronouns at school. pic.twitter.com/F1ZDIlJsrR — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 15, 2023

Saskatchewan is also undergoing a full-scale review of teaching materials in the province's classrooms, rooting out the influence of gender activists and Planned Parenthood.

According to the Western Standard:



"Premier Scott Moe has defended the government’s new parental rights and sexual education policies, including banning Planned Parenthood from the Saskatchewan school system.



“Are you saying Planned Parenthood will not be back in the… pic.twitter.com/WlkdIRvy4C — rightnowhq (@RightNowHQ) August 30, 2023

To sign the petition against sexual activism in the nation's classrooms, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com.