McGill Islamic studies prof allegedly seen giving speech at anti-Israel tent city protest

McGill's downtown campus was flooded with anti-Israel student protesters who set up tents following a trend of similar protests across the US over the weekend.

One of the protesters was allegedly McGill professor Rula Abisaab, who appears to have given a speech to the tent city protesters on Monday.

"We have academic and economic associations with the genocidal state of Israel. They are complicit and our students are saying this complicitness [sic] has to stop. We have to boycott and divest," she can be heard saying on video.

Abisaab is a Professor of Islamic History at the Institute of Islamic Studies at the university. In 2022, the Jerusalem Post profiled her and shined a light on her work with Samah Idress, a Lebanese anti-Zionist activist.

Idriss is described as an "extremist" who aided in undermining the peace process in the region over the decades, having founded the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel in Lebanon "to intimidate anyone who disagreed with him."

Abisaab praised Idriss for “fighting against institutionalized Zionism” and “attacking peace discourse with Israel."

Abisaab also stated on Monday that there was a "scholasticide" ongoing in Gaza.

One woman claiming to be a spokesperson for the protest told Global News that they are calling for the school to divest from all holdings that finance the Israeli military.

McGill has stated that the encampment goes against their protest policies and violates the law as the demonstration persists.