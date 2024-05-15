Trudeau's thought police push 'hurt feelings law' for the political class

E-transfer (Canada):

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

In the realm of law enforcement and political maneuvering, the notion of protecting the delicate emotions of elected officials seems far-fetched, even absurd.

Yet, the proposal for a "hurt feelings law" emerges as a serious consideration in Canada, championed by none other than Mike Duheme, the RCMP Commissioner handpicked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

Commissioner Duheme's advocacy for this novel legislation raises eyebrows and questions about the priorities of law enforcement. Instead of tackling the surge in violent crime plaguing communities across the country, the focus shifts to shielding politicians from unpleasant remarks and social media barbs. It begs the question: Are hurt feelings truly a pressing issue in a nation grappling with real-life crises?

Underneath the surface, the proposal unveils a deeper, more concerning narrative. Is Duheme merely a puppet, dancing to the tune of the Trudeau administration? The call for new laws seems conveniently aligned with the government's agenda, fostering suspicions of a collaboration to stifle dissent under the guise of protecting public figures.

While the RCMP points to an uptick in derogatory comments targeting politicians, the root causes of such discontent remain unaddressed. Canadians grapple with soaring living costs, healthcare struggles, and a sense of economic precarity. The disconnect between the political elite and the everyday struggles of citizens couldn't be starker.

The Trudeau government's approach to dissent appears increasingly draconian. Amidst debates about hurt feelings, policies like Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) offer a grim alternative for those disillusioned with the status quo. It's a troubling juxtaposition: as citizens face economic hardships and healthcare challenges, the government prioritizes shielding itself from criticism over addressing systemic issues.

The proposed legislation hints at a broader erosion of free speech rights in Canada. Bill C-63 looms ominously, promising hefty penalties for perceived hate speech. Such measures threaten to create a chilling effect, stifling open dialogue and dissent essential to a functioning democracy.

The rhetoric surrounding these proposed measures echoes Orwellian themes of surveillance and control. Are we hurtling towards a dystopian future where dissent is criminalized, and freedom of expression becomes a relic of the past?

Commissioner Duheme's call for additional tools to combat "cruel comments" to politicians raises red flags. In a democracy, robust debate and criticism of elected officials are fundamental rights, not criminal offenses. The prospect of vague laws being wielded to silence dissent warrants vigilant scrutiny.

