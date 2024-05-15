Pauline Hanson stands with Jewish community in parliament

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson donned an Israeli scarf in the Australian Parliament, expressing her concerns for the safety and well-being of the Jewish community in the country.

During an interview with Sky News Australia, Hanson reiterated her stance, stating, "The fact is that I am standing up for the Jewish people in this country, that are being poorly treated. I fear for the Jewish people."

“I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve when it comes to this issue. I’m sick of hearing about the Palestinians and the genocide that’s happening, there’s no genocide,” she said.

Her action came amidst a motion moved by Greens senator Jordon Steele-John commemorating the 76th anniversary of the 'Nakba', an event recognised by Palestinians during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

Hanson, wearing the blue and white scarf adorned with the Star of David, addressed the motion but was instructed to remove it or turn it around by Dorinda Cox, who presided over the chamber.

Although Hanson complied with the request, she denounced the motion as a "political stunt" driven by the Labor and the Greens. She further emphasised her concerns about mistreatment of Jewish students on university campuses and criticized Palestinian protest marches in Australia.

Meanwhile, the Victorian state parliament made headlines by banning the keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, following ongoing anti-Israel protests across the nation. Speaker Maree Edwards deemed the scarves as political items of clothing, leading to Victorian Greens MP Gabrielle de Vietri being asked to remove her keffiyeh during a session.

State party leader Ellen Sandell contested the ruling, arguing that MPs should be allowed to express support for various causes and wear cultural or religious items.