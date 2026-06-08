Toronto Transit Commission seeking ways to 'decolonize' wayfinding using animal icons

On Friday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini reacted to footage from a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) board meeting showing members debating using pictures of animals like bears or wolves to replace or supplement traditional signage in stations.

The proposal centred around the concept of 'decolonizing how people orient themselves,' and treating Indigenous knowledge as "infrastructure". It was delivered to the board through a presentation by Cameron Stewart, a fellow in TTC Chair Jamaal Myers’ office, on June 3.

WATCH:



TTC Chair Jamaal Myers warmly thanks Cameron Stewart for his presentation on “indigenous wayfinding.”



Myers’ smile fades as IntegrityTO executive director Daniel Tate dismisses the idea as “silly,” saying:



“No transit system in the world adopts animal pictures for… pic.twitter.com/S8BYjjuGkU — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) June 3, 2026

The ideas faced significant pushback, particularly from IntegrityTO Executive Director Daniel Tate.

He argued that no serious transit system in the world uses animal pictures, emphasizing that the TTC has far more pressing problems, such as broken escalators, elevators, and bathrooms, and unreliable/safe service.

Tate urged the board to ignore the "diversity department" and focus instead on delivering a high-quality, reliable, and safe transit system.

“The bottom line is, why are we talking about decolonizing wayfinding. Like, what does that even mean? We have stations that don’t have working escalators, elevators, bathrooms," he said.

IntegrityTO describes itself as a "coalition of citizens committed to restoring integrity-driven leadership to make Toronto a world-class city once again."

The TTC board has yet to announce funding or a pilot project to further pursue the Indigenous wayfinding proposal and usage of animal icons in stations.