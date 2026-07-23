YouTube rejects University of Toronto's attempt to remove Rebel News report

The University of Toronto's attempt to remove a Rebel News report examining its campus prayer room policy has failed after YouTube reinstated the video, rejecting the university's copyright complaint.

Earlier this year, we reported that U of T had redesignated the ground-floor Open Assembly Space in the Bahen Centre for Information Technology from a shared multi-faith prayer room into a dedicated Muslim prayer space. The university cited heavy daily use by Muslim students and announced upgrades, including prayer mats and ablution stations with bidets — designated washing areas where Muslims perform ritual cleansing.

U of T converts shared prayer room into Muslim-only space, Jewish students pushed out



The former non-denominational space has been converted for Muslim use, with other students told to find alternatives elsewhere.https://t.co/0EDst4208r — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 5, 2026

The change prompted concerns from Jewish students who had also relied on the centrally located room for daily prayer. They argued the newly carpeted space made praying with shoes on, a common Jewish practice, impractical, while loud congregational prayers and anti-Israel materials left in the room undermined what had previously been a neutral space. Rather than restoring shared access, the university pointed students toward other rooms elsewhere on campus.

After we published our report, U of T filed a copyright complaint with YouTube over brief clips showing publicly accessible areas of its own campus used as illustrative B-roll while reporting on the university's policy. The complaint resulted in the video's temporary removal.

Rebel appealed, arguing that the footage was used for legitimate news reporting, criticism, and commentary under Canada's fair dealing provisions.

Despite being asked to withdraw the complaint, U of T refused. Director of Media Relations Philippe Devos maintained that the university did not believe Rebel's use qualified as fair dealing and said it would not retract its removal request.

YouTube ultimately disagreed and restored the full report.

Are copyright mechanisms being used to protect creative works or to discourage scrutiny of controversial public policies? Other high-profile free speech disputes at the University of Toronto, including the years-long conflict involving former professor Jordan Peterson, can be seen as evidence of a broader institutional willingness to rely on administrative or regulatory tools when faced with ideological disagreement.

Jordan Peterson has resigned from his tenured position at the University of Toronto, citing "appalling ideology" that is "demolishing education."



Peterson says that woke mandates have rendered his job "morally untenable."https://t.co/ZvXlhEZVq3 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 20, 2022

U of T is a publicly funded university. Students of every faith deserve equal access to shared campus spaces, and Canadians deserve journalism that can examine the decisions of powerful public institutions without being subjected to questionable takedown attempts.