B.C. municipality considers recognizing legal rights for trees

The new proposal is intended to protect urban forests and highlight the ecological importance of trees.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

A councillor in Saanich, B.C., is asking the municipality to recognize what supporters describe as the "rights of trees" by endorsing the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

The motion, introduced this week, would have Saanich formally implement the declaration, which sets out three core principles. It states that trees are living beings and a common good shared by humanity, that all life on Earth depends on their existence, and that people have a responsibility to act toward trees in "fraternity and solidarity."

The proposal is intended to guide the municipality's approach to protecting urban forests and recognizing the ecological importance of trees. Supporters argue the declaration reinforces the role trees play in biodiversity, climate resilience and public health.

If adopted, Saanich would join a growing movement to incorporate broader environmental rights into local government policies. The declaration itself is not legally binding, but supporters say it provides an ethical framework for municipal decision-making involving forests and green spaces.

Council is expected to consider the proposal as part of its ongoing discussions on environmental and urban forest policy.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

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COMMENTS

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-23 17:27:36 -0400 Flag
    So, if trees get legal rights, will they have to make “land acknowledgements”? Will it be illegal to cut them down as they might claim squatter’s rights?