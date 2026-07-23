Manitoba liquor authority seeks contractor to study 'wine mom' culture

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) is looking to hire a research firm to conduct focus groups examining how mothers use alcohol and cannabis to cope with the pressures of parenting.

According to a Request for Proposals (RFP), the regulator is seeking a consultant to carry out a public education research project focused on alcohol and cannabis use among mothers in Manitoba. The document specifically references the terms "wine moms" and "canna moms" and says the research aims to better understand "mothers' behaviours related to alcohol and cannabis use... particularly how they may use these products to cope with motherhood and associated stressors."

The successful bidder will organize eight focus groups, each consisting of six to eight participants. Two of the sessions must be held in person in Winnipeg, while the remaining groups may be conducted using other approved methods.

The consultant's responsibilities will include recruiting participants, developing screening guides, reviewing discussion materials, booking meeting space, moderating and recording the sessions, producing verbatim transcripts, conducting qualitative analysis and delivering an eight- to ten-page report outlining the project's findings.

The LGCA says the research is intended to support future public education initiatives related to alcohol and cannabis consumption among mothers.

The contract requires the project to be completed by October 14, 2026.

The procurement notice does not disclose the expected value of the contract or the overall budget for the research project.

The RFP is open to qualified research organizations and was posted through the Manitoba government procurement portal on MERX.