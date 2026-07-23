Three decades of green policies barely changed Canada's energy mix, Fraser Institute finds

Despite decades of government policies aimed at reducing fossil fuel use, oil, natural gas and coal continue to dominate Canada's energy consumption, according to a new report from the Fraser Institute.

The think tank's latest Energy Facts: Canada Edition found that fossil fuels accounted for 76.3 percent of Canada's domestic energy consumption in 2024, only slightly below 76.8 percent in 1995.

The report comes after nearly three decades of federal and provincial measures intended to accelerate an energy transition, including carbon pricing, renewable energy subsidies, clean fuel regulations, electric vehicle incentives and emissions reduction targets.

According to the Fraser Institute, the figures suggest those policies have had little effect on Canada's overall energy mix. While renewable energy has grown in some sectors, fossil fuels continue to supply more than three-quarters of the country's energy needs.

The report says oil, natural gas and coal remain essential to Canada's economy, powering transportation, industry, agriculture, home heating and electricity generation. It also notes that many renewable energy technologies rely on fossil fuels throughout their supply chains, from mining and manufacturing to transportation and construction.

Canada remains one of the world's largest producers of oil and natural gas, with the energy sector supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and contributing billions of dollars annually to the economy.

The findings come as governments continue to pursue emissions reduction targets and invest billions of dollars in clean energy initiatives intended to reduce reliance on conventional fuels.

The Fraser Institute says the data demonstrate that, despite nearly 30 years of policy efforts, fossil fuels remain the backbone of Canada's energy system, supplying more than three-quarters of the country's domestic energy consumption.