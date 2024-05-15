Leftists preen as Fort McMurray is threatened by wildfire, again

Once again, Fort McMurray, Alberta, has a wildfire in close proximity. Situated in the middle of the Boreal Forest, thousands of residents have fled their homes for safety elsewhere.

And yet again, leftist ghouls are standing on their soap boxes decrying 'climate change' for the blaze. They also blame the oil industry which put Fort McMurray on the map.

If you're going to blame the oil field workers for the seasonal wildfires their Boreal Forest community faces nearly every year, at least spelled the name of their town right.



Angus is an absolute ghoul. pic.twitter.com/XWLBpGOfa8 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 15, 2024

The NDP's Charlie Angus posted to X, formerly Twitter, a list of oil companies he claims knew the city would burn today, or something. These people never miss an opportunity to pander their sycophants and blame innocent oil workers for the dangers facing their town.

What Angus and his supporters don't tell you is the oil industry remains instrumental in fighting these fires. These companies have their own firefighters, volunteer equipment, time and resources to fight the blaze. And the safety training required of oil field workers leads to an orderly evacuation of communities.

Premier Danielle Smith attributes most of Alberta’s wildfires to ‘human activity’



She urged locals to promptly call their local authorities when a fire is inadvertently set.https://t.co/2W4ip432Ne — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 11, 2024

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong, who lost his home in the devastating 2016 wildfire that struck Fort McMurray.