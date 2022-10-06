80% of French people believe anti-white racism exists

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

The vast majority of the French public believe that anti-white racism exists, according to a new poll conducted by CNews.

The poll, which was carried out by the CSA Institute for the news organization found that 80% of French people answered “yes” to the question if “is there in France, in certain communities, anti-white racism?”

Only 19% of respondents said no, while the remaining 1% were undecided.

The poll's numbers lie in stark contrast to the prevailing mainstream narrative that anti-white racism is a myth, especially in places like France, which have seen a rising tide of violence stemming from migrant communities.

France, which has seen numerous terrorist attacks in recent years directed toward its Jewish and native French populations by immigrants, as well as day-to-day gang violence in immigrant communities, has become central to the conversation on mass immigration and open borders.

In September, French politician Boris Venon resigned as deputy mayor in the city of Mureaux following violent threats and “racist” attacks, says Remix News.

He was reportedly told by a resident that “The white man should leave my city. We are at home here,” among a host of other racist insults.

According to Remix News:

Elite French universities are also accused of promoting anti-White ideologies, and even some of the country’s Christmas markets have begun promoting a “Blacks only” policy. In addition, certain famed artistic pieces such as “Swan Lake” have been banned at the Paris Opera over claims they promote “White supremacy.” All of these incidents and controversies, including the fact that many minority neighborhoods have become dangerous for White people and Jews, appear to be deeply influencing public sentiment on race relations.

The polling result comes after a wave of polls showing French people are increasingly concerned about the issue of race and changing demographics. For example, 60 percent of White people believe that the Great Replacement is occurring, a term that describes the demographic displacement of White Europeans by non-Europeans. Discussion of the Great Replacement in academic and media circles has entered the mainstream of French society, perhaps more so than any other Western European nation.