Orbán warns of liberal oppression tactics against conservatives ahead of key elections
Hungarian PM outlines five steps used to silence opposition voices in the West.
In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cautioned that conservatives face unprecedented pressure from liberals, who are employing oppressive measures out of fear of losing power.
With major elections looming across the West, including the U.S. presidential election and the EU parliament elections in June, Orbán outlined five methods of oppression being used by liberals to silence the opposition.
The first step, according to Orbán, involves changing the meaning of words and phrases to mislead the public, particularly on issues like migration. He cited the term "Peace Facility" being used to describe a Brussels financial fund that sends destructive weapons to the front, Remix News reports.
The second step is to invert what is considered normal, including sexuality, education, family life, love of country, and ethnic homogeneity, using state means to spread this "inverted normality." Orbán warned that this method tears families apart, mocks cultural traditions, and normalizes behavior once considered unacceptable.
The third step is to create an aura of "danger" around right-wing and conservative views, portraying them as a "security threat." Orbán pointed to examples such as labeling Donald Trump supporters as terrorists or equating any right-wing view as "Nazi."
The fourth step involves the liberal press targeting conservatives, often personally, while the state turns civilians into informers. Orbán warned of anonymous social media profiles denouncing individuals and civilians bombarding courts and state bodies with complaints.
Finally, the fifth step sees public authorities spring into action, prosecuting and silencing conservatives through state means, citing the numerous complaints and denunciations received. Orbán cited examples such as attempts to get President Trump off the ballot, the German government's actions against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and efforts to condemn a politician and a bishop for quoting Scripture.
Despite these challenges, Orbán expressed hope that the upcoming elections could "end an inglorious era of Western civilization" and defeat the "progressive liberal hegemony." He called for voters to support a new "world spirit" that promotes nation-state sovereignty and popular sovereignty, where elected representatives and politicians, not NGOs or big business, determine what is right and what should be done.
