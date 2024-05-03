Legault once again calls for McGill anti-Israel camp to be dismantled

'There are all kinds of very legal ways to demonstrate,' but 'to set up an encampment on the grounds of a university that doesn't want that encampment, that's illegal,' Legault said.

  • By
  • May 03, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Graham Hughes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault once again called for the "illegal encampment" on the McGill University downtown campus to be dismantled.

Legault made the comments on Friday morning while visiting his riding of L'Assomption.

"There are all kinds of very legal ways to demonstrate," but "to set up an encampment on the grounds of a university that doesn't want that encampment, that's illegal," Legault said, noting that he "counts on the police to dismantle in the way they think is best, and then at the time they think is best."

Legault made similar comments on Thursday, two days after the university requested police assistance.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said that he had "confidence in the SPVM for the continuation of things" and for the "operations they carry out to dismantle this."

The Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the court's decision rejecting the provisional injunction request from two McGill students, citing "the absence of a demonstration of an emergency." They expressed their commitment to monitor the ongoing judicial discussions regarding this matter and stay vigilant for any updates.

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani criticized Premier Legault's stance on Thursday, asserting the independence of police operational decisions from political influence: "Police operational decisions are always their decisions, independently of politicians. This is always the case in a democracy like ours. It separates us from other countries where the rule of law is not respected, so it's extremely important," he said.

Meanwhile, anti-Israel protesters are calling for McGill and Concordia University to sever financial connections with companies they allege are benefiting from the Gaza conflict's "genocide." Additionally, they demand the universities end all affiliations with specific Israeli institutions.

