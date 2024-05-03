Rep. Henry Cuellar and wife indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges

The Department of Justice has indicted Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife on charges of conspiracy and bribery.

According to Fox News, the indictment is connected to an investigation into allegations that the couple accepted $600,000 in bribes from an energy company based in Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank in exchange for advancing the former Soviet republic's interests in the United States.

In 2022, federal law enforcement conducted raids on Cuellar's house and office as part of an investigation into a group of U.S. businessmen and their ties to Azerbaijan. At the time, the representative and his office agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Following reports of the impending indictment, Cuellar released a statement declaring both himself and his wife innocent without specifying the nature of the charges. "I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," Cuellar stated. "Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of Texas."

The Texas representative also defended his wife's qualifications and character, emphasizing her accomplishments and work experience in banking, tax, and consulting. "The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive," he added.

Prior to the indictment, Cuellar served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus. The charges against the representative and his wife have raised questions about the influence of foreign entities on U.S. politics and the potential for corruption among elected officials.