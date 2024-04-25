NY appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction, ordering new trial

In a blow to the landmark #MeToo case against Harvey Weinstein, a New York appeals court has overturned the disgraced movie mogul's 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.

The New York Court of Appeals, in a 4-3 ruling on Thursday, determined that the trial was compromised by the admission of testimony from witnesses whose accusations were not directly part of the charges against Weinstein. The court found that the "erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts" deprived Weinstein of a fair trial by effectively putting his broader pattern of behavior improperly on trial.