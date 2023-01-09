Duo of Canadian doctors brag about euthanizing 700 patients

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 26,425 signatures

According to the Daily Mail, a man who had been denied access to Canada's lax medical assistance in dying program reached out to Dr. Ellen Wiebe for the service. The man travelled to Vancouver, and Weibe euthanized him.

Obstetrician Stefanie Green admitted to killing 300 people in the same manner. Green calls the act a "delivery."

Canadian doctor who's euthanized 400 says she helped kill man deemed incapable of choosing suicide https://t.co/3bzUDYlmxo — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 8, 2023

The Canadian government's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program has been mired in scandal since its inception in 2016.

Military veterans, including a Paralympian, Christine Gaulthier, who was injured in a training exercise and was unable to convince Veterans Affairs bureaucrats to provide her with a home chair lift for her wheelchair.

Canada offered assisted suicide to a Paralympian veteran who wanted a wheelchair lift installed: report https://t.co/LtzSPelazB — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 4, 2022

The alleged suggestions to veterans to access MAID were offered by multiple VAC employees across different jurisdictions.

An employee of #VeteransAffairs Canada (VAC) who allegedly suggested #military veterans consider euthanasia is no longer employed by the department. https://t.co/XreR3ERMQt — The Epoch Times Canada (@EpochTimesCan) December 21, 2022

Although the MAID program was set to be expanded from the chronically and physically ill to include the medically ill in March 2023, that expansion has been delayed while the program is reviewed.

After years of warnings, the expansion of MAiD to include those suffering solely from mental illness has been delayed.



No new date announced.



Conservatives will continue to advocate for the protection of vulnerable Canadians who need real care. https://t.co/IkNe0rd8or — Tako van Popta (@takovanpopta) December 16, 2022

One in 30 deaths in Canada is now medically assisted; however, those numbers may not be indicative of the real data.

Nobody is "pro-suffering," @picardonhealth. But death must not become our go-to answer to every form of suffering in Canada. We can surely relieve suffering without killing all the sufferers. #cdnpoli https://t.co/2K9N8F1Z28 — CdnPhysiciansforLife (@CdnLifeDocs) December 8, 2022

Physicians associations are considering protocols to exclude MAID as a cause on death certificates and requests for MAID no longer have to be made in writing.

Thanks to @AmandaAchtman for doing this @PillarCatholic Q&A with me. Serves as a massive warning for New York and other states.https://t.co/eRFJl1Zis1 — Charlie Camosy (@CCamosy) November 25, 2022

To send a message to the federal government calling for help to be offered to the chronically, terminally and mentally ill instead of state-sanctioned death, please visit HelpNotHomicide.com.