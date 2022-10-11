‘I made a mistake’: UCP leader Danielle Smith on leaving Wildrose Party in 2014

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Western Standard CEO Derek Fildebrandt to discuss Danielle Smith's journey to becoming UCP leader, including crossing the aisle and leaving the Wildrose Party in 2014.

Speaking about Smith's departure from the Wildrose Party, Ezra said, "I think that was a stunning, stunning error. And not only did it destroy the PC Party of Alberta and the Wildrose...it put Rachel Notley and the NDP in power because she was the only one not sullied by the whole thing."

As stated by Mr. Fildebrandt, "It was just a stunning, terrible political betrayal...it took me a very very long time to forgive. I took it very personally, and I wouldn't even listen to her radio station, her show for years because I was still so angry."

He went on to say, "People have largely forgiven her...But was the forgiveness conditional on well, ok, 'she's a great radio host and she's got something out of the conversation but it's conditional on her not ever going back into politics'? Or was it more cart blanche, a broader forgiveness?"

