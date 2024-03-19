‘Our hunger will be your hunger’: Quebec farmers mobilize to defend their future

On March 15, 2024, the region of La Malbaie, Quebec, witnessed an unprecedented day of mobilization by Quebec farmers, who are grappling with increasing challenges in the agricultural sector. Tensions and concerns reached a peak today with a remarkable demonstration.

Some of their slogans were: "Our Hunger Will Be Your Hunger" and "Our Future Is Being Able to Feed You."

At the heart of this mobilization is a passionate call to the government and the public, as highlighted by one farmer during an interview: "It's to raise awareness among the government and the population about the important issues happening in the agricultural sector."

The challenges facing Quebec farmers are not unique to the region; they are felt across Quebec and beyond. As another farmer emphasized, "There are monetary issues... But what we want from the government is for them to listen to us."

Farmers express concern about the decreasing agricultural incomes, a phenomenon that threatens the long-term viability of the sector. "We all know for years that things haven't been going well in agriculture... And I think that's enough," stated one farmer.

Environmental challenges and bureaucratic regulations also represent major obstacles. One farmer pointed out: "All the environmental standards to reach the Agenda 2050, these are all things that are being added."

Quebec farmers are calling for stronger government support and recognition of the importance of their work. "We want to try to be as environmentally friendly as possible... But it takes resources, and often we don't have as much," said another farmer.

Despite the challenges, farmers remain determined to defend their future and ensure Quebec's food security. Their message is clear: Listen to us, support us, and together, we can build a sustainable future for Quebec agriculture.