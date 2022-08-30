A quarter of British households will go without heating this winter

As the price of gas and electricity rises in the U.K., around a quarter of British citizens say they will be forced to turn off the heating this coming winter due to soaring energy costs, which in some cases amount to more than the cost of rent.

The energy price cap is set to rise in October, which will push bills up by as much as 80%.

The average yearly household bill is expected to rise from around £2,000 to £3,500.

A survey conducted by Savanta ComRes found that 23% of respondents say they will simply refuse to turn on their heating. 11% said that they will take out a loan to pay their energy bill, with 17% with children under the age of 18 saying they would do so.

As the costs for energy, groceries, and heating continue to mount for the average British household, Brits are being advised by members of the government, including outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to double down on Britain’s support for Ukraine against Russia, which involves energy sanctions on Russian resources depended upon by British citizens.

As detailed by the Sunday Times, a poll conducted by YouGov found that growing numbers of British adults are in opposition to supporting further sanctions on Russia if it means increasing energy prices, higher taxes to pay for defense, and an overall increase in the cost of living. Support for these measures has dropped since the onset of the conflict in February.

“If the government could find some way to support Ukraine to come to a peaceful solution, that would be great. But I’m not too hopeful,” said an insurance account manager named Sam Pointer in an interview with the Sunday Times.

As detailed by Rebel News, British energy executives have warned of potential mass civil unrest over worsening costs this coming winter.

An energy industry figure informed the government that when people “realize how bad this is going to get,” their anger could turn to violence on the streets.