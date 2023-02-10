Actor Idris Elba rejects ‘black actor’ label, refuses to be defined by race

Actor Idris Elba made a powerful statement about the role of race in his life in an interview with Esquire U.K. published Wednesday, suggesting that limiting oneself to race can be a hindrance to personal growth.

The 50-year-old British star, who is known for his roles in films such as “Beast” and “Luther,” shared his thoughts on the topic with the publication, saying, “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other.

“As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth,” said Elba.

Elba explained that while racism is still a problem, he feels that the focus should be on what we have in common rather than what separates us. “I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” he said. “We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that. It’s just skin. Rant over.”

In response to a question about whether or not he considers himself a “member of the black community,” Elba noted that he is more often recognized for his British citizenship than his race in America. “But when I go to America, I’m a prominent member of the British community. ‘Oh, U.K.’s in the house!’” he said.

The acclaimed actor went on to acknowledge the importance of his presence in Hollywood, stating that it can serve as a reminder that success is possible for anyone.

“I might be the first to look like me to do a certain thing,” he continued. “And that’s good to leave as part of my legacy. So that other people, black kids, but also white kids growing up in the circumstances I grew up in, are able to see there was a kid who came from Canning Town who ended up doing what I do. It can be done.”

In the end, Elba emphasized that his motivation to succeed in Hollywood was not rooted in his race, but rather his ambition.

“I did it because I thought that’s a great profession, and I could do a good job at it,” he said. “As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the first time for me. I don’t want to be the first black. I’m the first Idris.”