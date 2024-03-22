Alabama Governor signs law banning state funding for DEI programs, mandating sex-specific bathrooms

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed a law this week that prohibits state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at state agencies and public universities, while also requiring these institutions to maintain sex-specific bathrooms.

The legislation, known as SB129, successfully passed both the state House and Senate before reaching Governor Ivey's desk for signature. This move comes amidst mounting scrutiny of DEI programs nationwide, with critics contending that such initiatives prioritize identity over merit.

In a statement, Ivey said:

My Administration has and will continue to value Alabama's rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe.

She added, "We have already taken action to prevent this in our K-12 classrooms, and I am pleased to sign SB129 to protect our college campuses. Supporting academic freedom, embracing diversity of cultures and backgrounds and treating people fairly are all key components of what we believe in Alabama, and I am more than confident that will continue."

The new law prohibits public entities from maintaining DEI offices, sponsoring DEI programs, and promoting "divisive concepts" in public settings. These concepts include the belief that someone can be inherently racist or responsible for slavery due to their skin color, the promotion of white guilt, and the idea that believing in meritocracy and hard work is racist.

Democrats and liberal groups opposed the measure, claiming it could prevent history teachers from discussing topics like slavery. However, the legislation's supporters maintained that the bill would not hinder the teaching of accurate history or the discussion of negative aspects of Alabama's past.

Alabama joins states like Florida and Texas in enacting similar legislation, while Republican lawmakers in Congress have pushed to withhold federal funding from medical schools that incorporate DEI into their admissions or instruction processes.