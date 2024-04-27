Anti-Israel protesters at New York Fashion Institute don't seem to know what's going on
Ezra Levant went on the ground in New York City to speak to some of the pro-Hamas students who have taken over the New York Fashion Institute.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 26, 2024.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with a group of pro-Hamas supporters who stormed into the lobby of the New York Fashion Institute and set up a camp similar to the one at Columbia. The group is demanding the institute cut all ties with Israel, but it seems that many of the kids outside really didn't have a clue what was going on.
Ezra spoke his mind on the intellectual laziness of the responses of many students:
What's different about these protesters is they don't have much to say. Slogans that are typically written by the organizers are all they have. They delegate their thinking to a few spin doctors. I find that not only civically irresponsible, but I think it gives the game away. These are just thrill hunters. These are just people moving with the pack, looking for a sense of purpose and community and finding it in this snake oil being served up by woke extremists on the left and in some cases, foreign-funded agitators.
The protests blocked many students and professors from being able to go to class at the University which one student told Ezra is "very expensive." One professor said:
Listen, I'm all about free speech. But this is something else, you're taking over an institution, and you're preventing people from working, and it's obviously it's not your property, so it's trespassing.
2024 Student Journalism Conference
Applications are now open for The Democracy Fund's third annual Student Journalism Conference. This is a one-of-a-kind, all-expenses-paid opportunity for young aspiring journalists in Canada!TDF Student Journalism Conference 2024
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.