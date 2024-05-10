Calgary riot squad removes pro-Hamas encampment from University of Calgary

This Thursday morning, pro-Hamas activists set up an encampment at the University of Calgary to protest the school's alleged business relations with Israel. Demonstrators quickly began collecting supplies, assembling tents, and constructing makeshift walls from skids. Activists planned for a multi-day protest but the university had requested their removal multiple times and ultimately trespassed the demonstrators.

Aerial of University of Calgary anti-Israel encampment, police on standby blocks away.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/QPRQ0uHKL4 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Today this pro-Hamas encampment began at the University of Calgary. Police are a few blocks away in large numbers, demonstrators say they're not leaving even after cops issued trespass notice earlier, some expecting forced removal.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/YVEfGuJzeX — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Lone protester with Canadian Red Ensign marches around pro-Hamas encampment at University of Calgary.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/lclUX0bSyn — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

These seem to be the "demands" of the University of Calgary encampment... #5 is "Anti-Palestinian racism".https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/DyCZ9ES0yR — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Muslim prayer session held at University of Calgary encampment.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/EnhKPYGeeC — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Later the same day, police arrived to enforce the trespass for those refusing to leave. After briefly conversing with demonstrators on site, Calgary Police began forcibly tearing into the encampment. Demonstrators then yielded to the police’s request – in part. Many began packing up their supplies and leaving in hopes of retaining their personal belongings and avoiding arrest but some didn’t get the message.

🔵 Police called in for protest camp at U of C 🔵



Around 6:30 a.m., today, Thursday, May 9, 2024, we were notified by University of Calgary security that several protestors had begun setting up tents on the south lawn of MacEwan Hall. The protestors were asked to leave and when… pic.twitter.com/SWJZXvH80B — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 9, 2024

NOW: Standoff between police and University of Calgary encampment, which is now being dismantled by demonstrators after a clash with police earlier, we'll see how this plays out but it looks like most if not all are packing up and heading out.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/VPYrryevmC — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Police then removed the remaining demonstrators who refused to leave, resulting in 5 arrests.

CALGARY: Massive police presence just blocks from the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Calgary.https://t.co/69LmwLvY5f pic.twitter.com/w0IQkWKk8u — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 9, 2024

