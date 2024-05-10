Calgary riot squad removes pro-Hamas encampment from University of Calgary

Police came full force after numerous requests to have demonstrators leave.

This Thursday morning, pro-Hamas activists set up an encampment at the University of Calgary to protest the school's alleged business relations with Israel. Demonstrators quickly began collecting supplies, assembling tents, and constructing makeshift walls from skids. Activists planned for a multi-day protest but the university had requested their removal multiple times and ultimately trespassed the demonstrators.

Later the same day, police arrived to enforce the trespass for those refusing to leave. After briefly conversing with demonstrators on site, Calgary Police began forcibly tearing into the encampment. Demonstrators then yielded to the police’s request – in part. Many began packing up their supplies and leaving in hopes of retaining their personal belongings and avoiding arrest but some didn’t get the message.

Police then removed the remaining demonstrators who refused to leave, resulting in 5 arrests.

Canada News Analysis
