U of Alberta anti-Israel encampment ongoing after Calgary protest forcibly dismantled

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

Anti-Israel protests at the University of Alberta continue, a day after a similar display was forcibly dismantled in Calgary by police.

Global News reports that approximately 35 tents remain set up on the central grassy area of the Edmonton campus.

The university has already warned protesters that while it respects free speech, they are trespassing. No security staff from the university was present and no police were seen around the site.

“At the very beginning yesterday, it was one tent and four people. And it has just grown and grown and grown since then,” said one of the protest organizers.

Protesters were undeterred by news of a forceful dismantling of a similar encampment protest in Calgary on Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., after a final five-minute warning, police used bicycles, shields and other tactics to clear the remaining group of protesters from the encampment site.

The area was completely cleared 10 minutes after the operation began.

Similar protests continue to pop up across the country, with the most recent being a small demonstration on the grounds of the University of Windsor, in Ontario.

A student coalition organized a demonstration outside Dillon Hall at the university, where they urged the institution to boycott and divest funds from Israel.

Approximately 12 individuals were present, with campus police monitoring from a distance.

A recent Leger survey found that just 31% of people supported the encampments while 48% opposed them.

About one in five responded that they did not know.

Protests have been condemned by the premiers of both Ontario and Quebec, with encampments still ongoing at McGill University in Montreal and the University of Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford last week called the campsites "unacceptable."

"We need to remove those people ... these universities have to make a move," Ford said.