Anti-Israel University of Calgary tent encampment forcibly dismantled by police

Calgary police officers forcibly dismantled an anti-Israel tent encampment set up on the University of Calgary campus on Thursday night.

Many in the group would leave the site shortly before police with shields, batons and flashbangs arrived to clear the scene.

About 25 cosplaying assclowns have set up a camp at University of Calgary & are making demands.



33,000 U of C students declined to participate pic.twitter.com/g51FYyrJyK — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 9, 2024

A member of the Calgary Police Service assured the anti-Israel protesters that no one would be arrested if they left, but some decided to remain on the scene.

Just after 11 p.m., following a final five-minute warning, police used shields, bicycles, and other tactics to remove the remaining group of protesters from the encampment site.

VIOLENT CLASH: Crazy face off between local police and University of Calgary encampment. Whole campus cleared of demonstrators, multiple arrests.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/3HOsRJsmNT — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 10, 2024

Any resistance was met with the CPS's use of flashbangs, which quickly cleared out the site.

The area was completely cleared 10 minutes after the operation began.

"Projectiles and assaultive behaviour by the remaining protestors triggered the use of non-lethal munitions by officers," a statement by the CPS said.

"No injuries have been reported. The number of arrests, tickets and charges will be made publicly available tomorrow."

The protest camp at the University of Calgary has been removed. Full details available here:https://t.co/ZommFNAcwd — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 10, 2024

Before the night was over, despite initial resistance, a significant number of protesters started dismantling and tidying their tents outside MacEwan Hall, the university's student centre.

Additionally, they received notice they could revisit the university premises the following Friday, with a condition: no "encampments, barricades, or obstructions" would be permitted.

The worst scene we witnessed when visiting U of T’s “Little Gaza” on Monday: 2 elderly Jewish U of T professors being physically prevented from walking on the lawn by the pro-Hamas thugs as constables looked on and did absolutely nothing. Shameful & scary. https://t.co/mFQ6PheU8O — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) May 8, 2024

Protests at other universities continue, including one at the University of Windsor, which just went up on Thursday. Larger encampments such as those at McGill University in Montreal and the University of Toronto continue, despite repeated calls by Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to remove the sites.