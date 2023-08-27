Albanese to target 'soft' voters as his Voice playbook is revealed

Anthony Albanese faces the uphill task of swaying 1.7 million undecided Australians to clinch a win for the Voice referendum, as unveiled by recent leaks.

Internal materials suggest that the Yes campaign will channel their efforts towards women, youth, multicultural sectors, and tentative 'soft' voters to overturn disheartening poll predictions.

As the anticipated October 14 referendum date looms, the Voice to Parliament proposition looks set to be rejected.

To reverse the tide, the Yes campaign needs to gain the trust of nearly 38% of the 4.6 million voters currently on the fence. The Australian disclosed details of the 'Yes23 Persuasive Conversations' document, which maps out fresh tactics to win over hesitant voters.

Despite giants like BP and Rio Tinto backing the Voice, volunteers are being nudged to spotlight mining magnates as the 'villains', claiming they prioritise gains over Australia's welfare.

Key voter demographics highlighted in the documents include young adults aged 18-34 and women, who constitute 54% of the undecided.

It was also noted that non-English speaking communities are often overlooked in the discussions, and Western Australia emerges as a strategic state due to its softer opposition.

The revealed materials divide Australian voters into eight distinct groups, offering guidance on addressing concerns and emphasising the Voice's significance beyond mere recognition. The Yes campaign underscores a 'positive framing' approach, spotlighting values, challenges, and the larger vision.

While the 'Yes23' spokesperson clarified that the leaked documents were produced by volunteers and weren't official, they welcomed their commitment and acknowledged their pivotal role in forthcoming months.

Albanese, addressing rumours about intra-party concerns, insisted on the party's unanimous support for the referendum, especially in Western Australia. He spotlighted the efforts of 2,400 volunteers who've connected with 20,000 households, underlining the overwhelming positivity from these interactions.

To secure a win, the referendum needs national majority support and triumph in at least four out of six states.