Alberta begins lifting COVID restrictions, reopening economy

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is reopening some parts of the Alberta economy for business, and rescinding some regulations on public gatherings.

Personal care businesses are able to re-open Monday by appointment only and the ban on outdoor gatherings has been raised to a new cap of 10 people.

Rather than blindly obey the panic porn peddling propagandists in the mainstream media — Kenney is putting Alberta’s dignity at the top of the agenda. Hopefully, it isn’t too late.

Business closures in Alberta have spiked, along with unemployment, following the initial restrictions that Kenney mistakenly employed. While there is no changing the past, it is refreshing to see a politician with courage again.

Over the next few days and weeks, Albertans will be getting back to their lives. Getting a haircut and maybe even a massage!

Albertans will do what they do best: reject fear, and embrace freedom.