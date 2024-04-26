Marco Van Huigenbos responds to Danielle Smith: 'Coutts was not an ideological protest'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Marco Van Huigenbos, one of the Coutts Three defendants who was found guilty of committing mischief over $5,000 last week by a jury, spoke with Rebel News on Monday about Premier Danielle Smith's recent remarks regarding his conviction in Lethbridge, AB.

Last week, Smith said:

"The legislation that we have in place for the Critical Infrastructure Act, it doesn't matter what your ideology is, or what your cause is, or what your political perspective is. You simply cannot block critical infrastructure. I don't support Extinction Rebellion gluing themselves to the bridges, I don't support Days of Action that shut down our railway lines, and I don't support inconveniencing neighbors and farmers and those who want to get goods transported by shutting down borders and highways, and I think that this is a caution. There's a way to be able to make your point known, there's a way to be able to advocate, but you can't block critical infrastructure."

Van Huigenbos replied to Smith's comments, noting that he and the other two men convicted of mischief over $5,000 in his trial – Alex Van Herk and George Janzen – were not charged with crimes related to Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Act.

He said Smith ran for the premiership on "post-COVID anger," and that her comments on his conviction alongside Van Herk and Janzen were "a non-answer" and "deflection."

He stated: