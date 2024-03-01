Alberta protects arable land, 'pristine landscape' with new rules for 'green energy' projects

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta’s seven-month moratorium on new wind and solar developments has ended, with the province announcing a new framework for future development.

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf placed a hard ban on new wind projects in “buffer zones” designated by the province.

Among the areas included in the ban are protected areas and other “pristine viewscapes.”

Smith told reporters the policy is backed by Albertans who "don't want large-scale developments to interfere with our province's most beautiful natural features."

"You cannot build wind turbines the size of the Calgary Tower in front of a UNESCO World Heritage site," she gave as an example.

Despite facing incredible pushback from 'green energy' advocates, the Alberta government says pausing new permits for renewable energy projects came at the discretion of Alberta regulators.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/QhRYt3lh3P pic.twitter.com/Ah8ff49FCm — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 29, 2023

The proposed Riplinger Wind Power Project by TransAlta Corporation ruffled feathers in southern Alberta last year, after residents complained the turbines would disrupt local businesses and wildlife.

"There is inherent value in wild spaces, and we have far too few intact landscapes left, and this is one of them," said resident Julia Palmer, who adds there is value in wind power, but not at the suggested location in Cardston County.

"There is inherent value in wild spaces, and we have far too few intact landscapes left, and this is one of them," she said.

Located approximately 30 kilometres southeast of Pincher Creek, the development would see up to 50 turbines generate about 300 megawatts of power.

Sam Blackett, spokesperson to the Premier, told Rebel News the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) and the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) informed them to pause new permits for wind and solar projects over one megawatt on agricultural and public land.

"At the end of this process, future renewable projects will be able to move forward at a pace conducive to business while maintaining responsible environmental stewardship and preserving Alberta's reliable electricity supply," he said at the time.

The pause on renewable electricity generation projects ended Thursday.

Canada is a green energy success story, claims Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault when asked about the country's minimal carbon footprint.



He says it's "baffling" Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would put a pause on renewable investments.https://t.co/ZmvqLiJHuM pic.twitter.com/WlQ6D2osE6 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 8, 2023

Following that review, new developments within a buffer zone would receive a visual impact assessment before approval, according to Smith.

Developers will be responsible for reclamation costs, provided directly to the Alberta government or negotiated with landowners, reported The Canadian Press.

The province will require "meaningful engagement" before any policy changes for projects on Crown land, it says, which are expected for late 2025. Any development of renewable projects on Crown lands would be on a case-by-case basis.

During the address, the UCP also announced the AUC would pursue an “agriculture first” approach when evaluating proposed ‘green energy’ projects on agricultural lands.

As of March 1, Alberta will no longer permit renewable generation developments on arable land unless crops or livestock can coexist with the proposed projects.

"Renewables have a place in our energy mix, but the fact remains that they are intermittent and unreliable," Smith said.

"They are not the silver bullet for Alberta's electricity needs and they are not the silver bullet of electricity affordability because each new development risks driving up the transmission costs and makes Alberta's utility bills even more expensive," she added.

Alberta’s 'world famous' wind farms generated negligible power last Monday, despite costing billions of dollars collectively.https://t.co/LGxsxelMKI — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 13, 2024

In a report by the Pembina Institute, a 'green energy' think tank, 118 projects faced uncertainty under the moratorium, proposed by 64 different development companies either in the permitting stage or about to apply for permits.

"The total investments supporting the projects are estimated to be just over $33 billion, with an additional $263 million per year of revenue from municipal taxes and land leases spanning 27 different municipalities," it reads. "The planning, development, and construction of these projects would generate an estimated 24,000 full-time job-years."

Neudorf said 26 ‘green energy’ projects face pending approval from the AUC which could come undone by the new framework. "It is very difficult to count which projects may or may not come forward," he told reporters.

Of those 26 projects under review includes four from Pathfinder Clean Energy, whose director of development told The Canadian Press they plan to file another three applications in short order.

Claude Mindorff said he is “happy” with the announcement as the new rules already align with their responsible development program. His lone reservation was that the province should have consulted the sector on the fly rather than stagnate projects through a seven-month moratorium.

"It has hurt us,” said Mindorff. “We've lost a year of income generation from projects we would have built in 2024."

"It hasn't been without impact. It has had a large impact."