Alberta Sovereignty Act Breakdown

The new Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith gave her first speech on the throne where her United Conservative government presented Albertans with the first hint at affordability and financial relief to come out of her proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.

During the speech on the throne, Danielle Smith announced her plans to ease Albertan's affordability concerns in an ever-rising Liberal-led inflation era.

Smith also plans to procure an innovative take on Alberta’s broken healthcare system. Smith and Jason Copping - Alberta's Minister of Health, pledged to reduce ambulance response times and to "bring additional health professionals into our emergency rooms to assist with treatment and triage."

In addition, Danielle Smith addressed Alberta's relationship with the federal government - as was to be expected.

Smith said, "these personal and provincial rights are not something the federal government can simply supersede when it chooses." This was with respect to the consistent federal overreach from Ontario. She continued to say, "Ottawa is not our ruler, Ottawa is our partner, and it needs to begin acting like it."

Smith has vowed to Albertans that they will be protected from federal overreach under her new legislation, the "Alberta sovereignty within a United Canada Act."

Smith clarified that the new law would not be separatist.

She stated, “Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act,” will never be used to undermine the rule of law or the United of Canada as a nation.

What's more, during her campaign, Smith pledged to encode rights for the unvaccinated under the Human Rights Act. And though she told Albertans she will still be implementing that legislation; she will be holding during this sitting of the legislature to prioritize the Sovereignty Act.

Following her speech, there was a question period for the media. Here's the question I proposed to Premier Smith:

Danielle Smith has been true to her word so far and appears to be a Canadian leader who believes in civil liberties - finally. As opposed to the crookedly conniving Trudeau, whose caucus is more scandal-plagued and theatrical than an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians.

Trudeau's response to Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act was as smarmy as you’d expect. Take a look for yourself:

When Premier Smith said, "I think we've got their attention," in a press conference one day after her Speech on the Throne - she wasn't wrong.