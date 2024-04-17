Alberta minister of transportation slams Steven Guilbeault's 'no new roads' comment

In a recent interview during the three-day Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference, Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's minister of transportation and economic corridors, expressed concern over the federal government's stance on funding road projects. Minister Dreeshen highlighted the importance of federal funding for infrastructure development, particularly in Alberta's rural areas and on First Nations lands.

The interview followed Minister Guilbeault's announcement regarding federal funding for road projects, which initially raised eyebrows among transportation ministers across the country. Minister Dreeshen remarked, "When Minister Guilbeault said that there will be no new federal funding for roads, it had every transportation minister across the country scratching their heads."

EXCLUSIVE: Documents reveal Guilbeault lied about 'analysis' behind 'no more roads' comment - Rebel News https://t.co/zw1XwE5Gze — francvs (@francvs) March 20, 2024

Addressing the issue, Minister Dreeshen emphasized the role of the federal government in building roads, citing constitutional obligations, especially concerning First Nations communities. He stressed the need for funding for neglected projects, such as the road project in Clearwater County, which borders a First Nation territory.

Regarding discussions with federal counterparts, Minister Dreeshen expressed frustration over the lack of clarity on the federal government's decision-making process.

When asked if Minister Guilbeault ever explained how he came to the determination that Alberta doesn't need any more roads, Minister Dreeshen answered, "No. I've never heard an explanation. And actually, I raised it at our federal provincial territorial meeting with the transportation minister federally as well in front of other provincial transportation ministers to essentially ask that question of where did this come from?"

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says taxpayers can expect no new funding for “large” road projects, earning the ire of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.



READ MORE: https://t.co/aqn59KNcZ8 pic.twitter.com/G3J6VRF6Ds — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2024

Minister Dreeshen underscored the significance of road infrastructure for Alberta's growing population and economy. "We grew by 100,000 people two years ago, 200,000 people just last year," he noted, emphasizing the need for federal investment in major road projects.

Furthermore, Minister Dreeshen addressed his thoughts about environmental sustainability in road construction, mentioning innovative technologies such as CO2 sequestration in cement and geo cell technology to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Despite challenges, Minister Dreeshen remained optimistic about collaboration with federal partners. "We're always looking to work with our partners and people that are willing to advance our priorities," he stated, emphasizing the importance of federal-provincial cooperation for the benefit of all Canadians.

In conclusion, Minister Dreeshen reiterated Alberta's commitment to advocating for federal road funding and ensuring infrastructure development aligns with the province's economic and environmental objectives.