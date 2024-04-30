BREAKING: Liberal Speaker kicks Poilievre out of House for calling Trudeau 'wacko'

'When do we put an end to this wacko policy from this whacko prime minister?' asked Conservative Leader Poilievre, who offered to replace the term with 'extremist' instead. Speaker Greg Fergus removed Poilievre after finding the compromise unsatisfactory.

House Speaker Greg Fergus removed the leader of the Conservative Party from Tuesday's question period after his boisterous criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's lethal drug decriminalization policy.

"When do we put an end to this wacko policy from this whacko prime minister?" asked Conservative Leader Poilievre.

With Canada in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic, British Columbia is moving to recriminalize possession of hard drugs, following a social experiment that began over a year ago with the support of the Trudeau government.

B.C.'s ultra progressive New Democrat premier, David Eby, announced the policy change surrounding the use of hard drugs in public places as the newly formed provincial Conservatives surge in the polls.

After admonishment from Speaker Fergus for the use of unparliamentary language, Poilievre offered it to replace the use of the term "wacko" with "extremist."

Fergus found the compromise in terminology unsatisfactory and ejected the presumed future prime minister of Canada from the chamber.

