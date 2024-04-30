BREAKING: Liberal Speaker kicks Poilievre out of House for calling Trudeau 'wacko'

House Speaker Greg Fergus removed the leader of the Conservative Party from Tuesday's question period after his boisterous criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's lethal drug decriminalization policy.

#BREAKING: The Liberal speaker has kicked Pierre Poilievre OUT of the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/M5sE4KSlXe — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) April 30, 2024

"When do we put an end to this wacko policy from this whacko prime minister?" asked Conservative Leader Poilievre.

POILIEVRE: "When will we put an end to this whacko policy from this WHACKO Prime Minister?!" pic.twitter.com/TffKDy7N9B — Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) April 30, 2024

With Canada in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic, British Columbia is moving to recriminalize possession of hard drugs, following a social experiment that began over a year ago with the support of the Trudeau government.

Poilievre carries the puck down the ice on the overdose crisis, Trudeau deflects back to Diagolon. Poilievre responds with a crushing blackface hit and absolute total chaos ensues. Everyone to the penalty box - the craziest Trudeau-Poilievre Question Period exchange yet. pic.twitter.com/ZDSMBqz91P — Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) April 30, 2024

B.C.'s ultra progressive New Democrat premier, David Eby, announced the policy change surrounding the use of hard drugs in public places as the newly formed provincial Conservatives surge in the polls.

💉Video : David Eby announces the recriminalization of hard drug use in most public spaces.



🥂This is a HUGE win British Columbia.🎉



The only thing that would have made it sweeter would be if David Eby fired Dr. Bonnie Henry at this press conference.



No doubt Eby is rocked by… https://t.co/csp6i6bUV4 pic.twitter.com/3v7tQoto0j — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) April 26, 2024

After admonishment from Speaker Fergus for the use of unparliamentary language, Poilievre offered it to replace the use of the term "wacko" with "extremist."

BREAKING: Today the Liberal speaker censored me for describing Trudeau's hard drug policy as wacko.



6 people dying from overdoses every day in BC is wacko.



Kids playing next to used syringes is wacko.



Nurses worried about breastfeeding after breathing in toxic drug fumes is… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 30, 2024

Fergus found the compromise in terminology unsatisfactory and ejected the presumed future prime minister of Canada from the chamber.