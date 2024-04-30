Governor General Mary Simon has got to go!

Simon is supposed to be the apolitical face of the Canadian monarchy. Instead, she insists on living like a king with no responsibility to the people she is supposed to serve: Canadians.

The Trudeau-appointed representative of King Charles has been embroiled in a series of controversies of her own making, including spending scandals and participating in partisan Liberal activities.

While Canadians suffer from Trudeau's inflation and carbon tax, Simon spent $38 million last year on herself, an 11% increase from the year prior.

She even spent $ 8 million building a solar barn!

But the last straw was the partisan Liberal roundtable she hosted with Arif Virani, the justice minister behind the censorious Online Harms Act, and several weird liberal activists, like COVID hysteric Nili Kaplan-Myrth, government-funded trans influence peddler Fae Johnstone, and TikToker/crybully Rachel Gilmore.

Simon is an embarrassment to Canadians. She does not value the traditions and institutions she is meant to be the public face of. It's time for her to resign or be fired.

That's why Rebel News has a petition to King Charles to let him know that all is not well in Canada. Trudeau, an underminer himself, appointed another underminer as our head of state.

It's embarrassing as a nation.

To sign the petition, visit www.FireSimon.com.

