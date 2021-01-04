BREAKING: Alberta's lockdown cheaters fired en masse by Jason Kenney
Alberta premier Jason Kenney has announced that the lockdown cheaters in the United Conservative Party are FIRED!
Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during COVID-19.— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 4, 2021
Over the weekend I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions.
- By Rebel News
- By Sheila Gunn Reid