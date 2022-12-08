Alberta's Sovereignty Act passes through the legislature

Premier Danielle Smith's signature piece of legislation, the Alberta Sovereignty Act, passed through the legislature early this morning.

Remove Ads

Just after 1 a.m., Bill 1, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, breezed through the legislature 27-7 in its final reading after a marathon debate session.

Bill 1 is not a separation bill. It's a restraining order against the federal government, reminding it to stay in its jurisdictional lane and out of business that is constitutionally Alberta's to begin with.

In a series of bizarre assertions in the chamber, NDP MLAs, the pushers of their own job-killing, investment-deterring carbon tax and energy policies, said Bill 1 must die on the table to prevent investor flight.

The mainstream media, the Liberals, and the NDP are all singing the same chorus: that Ottawa knows better than Albertans what's right for Alberta.

Wouldn't an Alberta NDP government want protection from a federal Conservative prime minister one day? Their opposition to Bill 1 shows even they don't truly believe the NDP can win again in Alberta.

Alberta news Alberta Legislature
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Never miss a story!

Get updates on our coverage of Alberta's Legislature straight to your inbox.

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.