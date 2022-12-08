Alberta's Sovereignty Act passes through the legislature

E-transfer (Canada):

Just after 1 a.m., Bill 1, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, breezed through the legislature 27-7 in its final reading after a marathon debate session.

Bill 1 is not a separation bill. It's a restraining order against the federal government, reminding it to stay in its jurisdictional lane and out of business that is constitutionally Alberta's to begin with.

“Smith has wisely boiled down such constitutional distress to one basic concept, that Alberta and other provinces and Quebec should get equal treatment.”https://t.co/Fl0GS1NWMi #abpoli #cdnpoli — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) December 7, 2022

In a series of bizarre assertions in the chamber, NDP MLAs, the pushers of their own job-killing, investment-deterring carbon tax and energy policies, said Bill 1 must die on the table to prevent investor flight.

Another top Canadian energy company confirming 💪 investor confidence in Alberta under the 'Alberta Sovereignty Within a United 🇨🇦 Canada Act'!#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/aFKsA969E4 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) December 7, 2022

The mainstream media, the Liberals, and the NDP are all singing the same chorus: that Ottawa knows better than Albertans what's right for Alberta.

Wouldn't an Alberta NDP government want protection from a federal Conservative prime minister one day? Their opposition to Bill 1 shows even they don't truly believe the NDP can win again in Alberta.