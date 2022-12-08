Alberta's Sovereignty Act passes through the legislature
Premier Danielle Smith's signature piece of legislation, the Alberta Sovereignty Act, passed through the legislature early this morning.
Just after 1 a.m., Bill 1, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, breezed through the legislature 27-7 in its final reading after a marathon debate session.
By standing up for Albertans, we will build a better 🇨🇦Canada.— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 30, 2022
Stand with us: https://t.co/aLB6QMczNQ#cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/AlHMlR5DuM
Bill 1 is not a separation bill. It's a restraining order against the federal government, reminding it to stay in its jurisdictional lane and out of business that is constitutionally Alberta's to begin with.
“Smith has wisely boiled down such constitutional distress to one basic concept, that Alberta and other provinces and Quebec should get equal treatment.”https://t.co/Fl0GS1NWMi #abpoli #cdnpoli— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) December 7, 2022
In a series of bizarre assertions in the chamber, NDP MLAs, the pushers of their own job-killing, investment-deterring carbon tax and energy policies, said Bill 1 must die on the table to prevent investor flight.
Another top Canadian energy company confirming 💪 investor confidence in Alberta under the 'Alberta Sovereignty Within a United 🇨🇦 Canada Act'!#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/aFKsA969E4— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) December 7, 2022
The mainstream media, the Liberals, and the NDP are all singing the same chorus: that Ottawa knows better than Albertans what's right for Alberta.
Wouldn't an Alberta NDP government want protection from a federal Conservative prime minister one day? Their opposition to Bill 1 shows even they don't truly believe the NDP can win again in Alberta.
