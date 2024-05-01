Biden considers resettling Palestinians in U.S. amid party divisions on Israel
The administration is exploring a refugee program for those with American ties amid backlash over support for Israel.
The Biden administration is weighing options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in the United States through the refugee admissions program, according to a report from CBS News. The move comes as the president faces criticism from some within his party over the administration's backing of Israel during its recent conflict with Hamas.
The report indicates that federal agencies have examined various proposals, including using the decades-old U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to allow entry for Palestinians with American familial ties who have fled Gaza to neighboring Egypt. Another plan involves processing additional Palestinians from Gaza as refugees if they have relatives in the United States, the Daily Wire reports.
Any such effort would likely require cooperation from Egypt, which has erected barriers aimed at preventing the entry of Palestinians and has historically been reluctant to accept them, the report notes.
Those who qualify under the potential plans would be flown to the U.S. with refugee status, entitling them to permanent residency, resettlement assistance like housing aid, and a pathway to citizenship, according to CBS News.
The considerations follow a poll conducted after the October 7 terrorist attack that showed a majority of Palestinians expressed negative views of the U.S. and supported the violence.
- 98% say that their “sense of pride as a Palestinian” has increased since the terrorist attacks, including 94.3% who said that they felt that way to a “great extent.”
- 75% of Palestinians directly said that they supported the brutal October 7 terrorist attacks — in which babies were beheaded or burned alive in ovens, entire families were massacred, women and young girls were violently raped, soldiers beheaded, and more — against Israel. 59.3% said that they “extremely support[ed]” the attacks.
- 76% said that they viewed the Hamas terrorist organization positively while only 22.3% viewed Hamas negatively.
- 97.3% viewed Israel very negatively.
- 97.6% viewed the U.S. very negatively.
- 84.2% viewed the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization positively.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.