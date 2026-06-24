Regina police respond to backlash over weekly call-to-prayer trial

Last week, a new mosque in downtown Regina announced that it had tested its outdoor, weatherproof, four-direction call-to-prayer system and that it has a permit from the Regina Police Service to begin a trial period of weekly calls.

This was unexpected news for many Regina residents, who have since expressed concerns over the potential regular disruption of peace and the lack of consultation with the community. Regina Police have since issued press releases claiming that the amplification falls within bylaw requirements and discouraging threats targeted at the mosque.

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the implementation, which appears to have been handled and approved solely by the police service.

“From what I understand, Regina city council was not made aware of this,” said Lise. “The City of Regina administration is now aware of it, and fielding calls from a really concerned public — specifically Regina’s Jewish community.”

Lise pointed out that Saskatchewan is often used as a “testing ground” to introduce radical ideas like these.

“Activists — maybe including Regina Police Service — know that they’re never going to get more pushback than they do in conservative Saskatchewan,” said Lise. “So they test things on us here. And the more people that know that in Saskatchewan, the better.”