Montreal gunman's manifesto, Police address mosque noise complaint, NDP attack ads | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at fallout from a shooting in Montreal yesterday that left three dead, including a civilian, a police officer and the suspect, and the attacker's apparent motivations, which were laid out in a 104-page manifesto published in full by Rebel News.
Plus, police in Regina have responded to complaints about the noise from a downtown mosque's audio broadcast of a call to prayer last week.
And finally, the Saskatchewan NDP are using clips of Scott Moe sitting down with Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid for an interview as a way to attack the premier.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live