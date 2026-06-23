Montreal gunman's manifesto, Police address mosque noise complaint, NDP attack ads | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at fallout from a shooting in Montreal yesterday that left three dead, including a civilian, a police officer and the suspect, and the attacker's apparent motivations, which were laid out in a 104-page manifesto published in full by Rebel News.

Plus, police in Regina have responded to complaints about the noise from a downtown mosque's audio broadcast of a call to prayer last week.

And finally, the Saskatchewan NDP are using clips of Scott Moe sitting down with Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid for an interview as a way to attack the premier.

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