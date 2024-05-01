NYC nonprofit encouraged Columbia protesters to remake 'the Summer of 2020'

The nonprofit's operations are largely funded by a $12 million donation from Goldman Sachs's charitable arm, which is reportedly linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American businessman living in China who is accused of helping finance the Chinese Communist Party's "propaganda worldwide," according to the New York Times.

Gavin McInnes' communist brother Miles takes @EzraLevant on a tour of the anti-Israel protest at Columbia University.



His wife, Jodie Evans, leads the activist group Code Pink, which has praised China as "a defender of the oppressed and a model for economic growth without slavery or war."