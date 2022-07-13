French legislators vote against Emmanuel Macron's vax passes

AP Photo/Christophe Ena

France has been one of the countries hardest hit by government-imposed COVID restrictions. Curfews, sanitary passes, mandatory masks for both indoor and outdoor spaces and so on.

Many demonstrations against these measures have occurred across France, but mostly centred on Paris, over the past two years. Despite the restrictions being unpopular, President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble coalition was re-elected on April 24, although he did lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly elections on June 19.

Yesterday, legislators in the National Assembly voted against a portion of a bill that would have seen the country adopt a health pass at the borders between the French mainland, Corsica and its overseas territories.

As soon as the text was adopted, several politicians in favour of the proposed vaccine passport insisted they would continue to attempt to persuade parliamentarians of the necessity of COVID passes.

Élisabeth Borne, the prime minister appointed by Macron, tweeted that she was against this decision and said she would keep fighting for COVID passports, so that the “spirit of responsibility wins in the Senate.”

L’heure est grave. En s’alliant pour voter contre les mesures de protection des Français face au Covid LFI, les LR et le RN empêchent tout contrôle aux frontières face au virus.Passée l’incrédulité sur ce vote, je me battrai pour que l’esprit de responsabilité l’emporte au Sénat. — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) July 12, 2022

For the moment, France is free from sanitary passports for travellers — but for how long? After all, both President Macron and Prime Minister Borne are listed on the World Economic Forum's website.

