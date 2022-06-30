Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Andrew Says Canada Day Special | Ft. Will Witt, Savanah Hernandez and more

  • June 30, 2022
  • News Analysis
A very patriotic episode of Andrew Says for Canada Day and the 4th of July!

Take a look back at some of our favourite episodes featuring PragerU's Amala Ekpunobi with Will Witt as they talk about California's failings, American cancel culture and how to combat extreme trans ideology.

Also featuring Adam Skelly, an entrepreneur and restaurant owner who launched into fame after he refused to close his Toronto restaurant in the face of lockdown restrictions put in place by the government.

Switching back to south of the border, rapper/commentator An0maly and reporter Savanah Hernandez discuss mandates, lockdowns and "conversion therapy."

Lastly, InfoWars' Owen Shroyer joined to speak on censorship for the first time after being banned across numerous social media platforms.

