No laughing matter with Kyle Lucey | Andrew Says 98

  • November 10, 2022
This week Andrew takes to the street with comedian Kyle Lucey to ask Canadians about inflation and how the rising cost of living is affecting them every day.

Kyle then joins Andrew in the studio for an in-depth discussion on the reactions from both conservatives and liberals. They also discuss the boundaries of free speech and the hesitancy some might have in speaking out in the age of cancel culture.

Kyle shares his experience as a comedian and the pitfalls of making jokes on social media in the face of Big Tech censorship.

Censorship Canada Social Media Inflation
