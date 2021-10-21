'Learn from your enemies': Ian Miles Cheong | Andrew Says 46

Ian Miles Cheong is a writer and commentator for countless news sources including providing breaking stories and commentary across the world, focused mainly on western politics.

Cheong joins Andrew Says to discuss the back and forth between comedian Joe Rogan and CNN surrounding his use of Ivermectin, a drug Rogan used to treat his COVID-19 symptoms.

As well, the writer addresses Dr. Tony Fauci's credibility and discusses YouTube drama that he has consistently been a participant in/target of in the past.

With strong messages to his haters, Cheong also gives advice to the common voter as to what they can do to take control of their jurisdiction.