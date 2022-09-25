Trust the Trudeau Plan with Rachel Emmanuel | Andrew Says 92

Journalist from True North and The Counter Signal Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) joins Andrew Says to talk about the most pressing issues and top stories in Canadian politics.

From Justin Trudeau singing his heart out to Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre battling out with Global News journalist David Akin, Emmanuel expresses distrust in the leaders of the major political parties.

“Pierre [Poilievre] is really quick with his responses... I used to be in that press gallery and if he didn't like your question, he would let you know,” she explained.

Then, when discussing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's response to the aforementioned viral video, the commentators recall when Singh was brought to tears after accusing another member of Parliament of racism.

Emmanuel then explains the Alberta United Conservative Party race and whether or not she believes a new leadership can gain the trust of the province.

Lastly, behind the RebelNews+ paywall, the story that has shocked international audiences is covered... that being the Halton School Board teacher that teaches a shop class in a wig with massive fake breasts. You've got to see it to believe it!

