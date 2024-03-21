Another female powerlifter comes forward after man takes top spots in women's category

Julianne has made several official complaints about a certain male-born lifter who frequently mocks and bullies women he competes against.

Julianne Cragg is set to compete in the Alberta provincial powerlifting event in June, and she says she feels intimidated after a series of ominous Instagram videos and posts made by a biological male who competes as a woman.

Julianne is bound by the Canadian Powerlifting Union's transgender and inclusivity rules which prevent her from psychologically maltreating men who lift against women if she questions their ability to compete.

And just like her fellow powerlifter, April Hutchinson, who is serving a one-year suspension from competition for speaking out for sports fairness, Julianne will not be intimidated into silence.

