Another female powerlifter comes forward after man takes top spots in women's category

Julianne Cragg is set to compete in the Alberta provincial powerlifting event in June, and she says she feels intimidated after a series of ominous Instagram videos and posts made by a biological male who competes as a woman.

But this is completely normal and allowed, no warning or suspension to this fellow 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Az4ErCAMLr — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 17, 2024

Julianne is bound by the Canadian Powerlifting Union's transgender and inclusivity rules which prevent her from psychologically maltreating men who lift against women if she questions their ability to compete.

This is the message that the Canadian Powerlifting Union will send you if you protest or disagree with MEN competing in women's powerlifting . As you can see, their new policy is designed to protect trans athletes. Throwing out FAIR sport and not caring about the mental health or… pic.twitter.com/nO0WYaCy5B — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 16, 2024

Julianne has made several official complaints about a certain male-born lifter who frequently mocks and bullies women he competes against.

Here is my speech from International WOMENS Day March 8th. What an honor it was to share my personal story. Hope you enjoy 😉 @cawsbar @coachblade @ICFSport @icons_women @Martina pic.twitter.com/dHbbPs2LuC — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 20, 2024

And just like her fellow powerlifter, April Hutchinson, who is serving a one-year suspension from competition for speaking out for sports fairness, Julianne will not be intimidated into silence.