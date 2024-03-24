Anti-Israel protesters charged after heated port demonstration in Sydney
Contentious Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi at the centre of unlawful protest where 19 protesters face charges.
Nineteen protesters have been charged in connection with an anti-Israel protest that took place at Port Botany in Sydney.
The protest, which occurred around 6.50pm on Sunday, saw close to 100 individuals blocking access to the port.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, an Israeli international cargo shipping company headquartered in Haifa, had one of its ships scheduled to unload goods at the port on the same night.
During the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans such as "from the river to the sea" and "ZIM out of Botany, bombs out of Gaza."
Among the speakers addressing the crowd was controversial Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi.
As the group moved closer to the port entrance, they encountered a line of police officers blocking their path. At approximately 9.30 pm, police used a megaphone to order the protesters to disperse or face arrest. Subsequently, at least 19 individuals were arrested for failing to comply with police directives.
All of those arrested were charged with obstructing drivers and pedestrians, failing to comply with move-along directions, and remaining near a major facility causing serious disruption.
They have been issued court attendance notices and are scheduled to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on May 8.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.