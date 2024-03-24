Anti-Israel protesters charged after heated port demonstration in Sydney

Nineteen protesters have been charged in connection with an anti-Israel protest that took place at Port Botany in Sydney.

The protest, which occurred around 6.50pm on Sunday, saw close to 100 individuals blocking access to the port.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, an Israeli international cargo shipping company headquartered in Haifa, had one of its ships scheduled to unload goods at the port on the same night.

During the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans such as "from the river to the sea" and "ZIM out of Botany, bombs out of Gaza."

Among the speakers addressing the crowd was controversial Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi.

As the group moved closer to the port entrance, they encountered a line of police officers blocking their path. At approximately 9.30 pm, police used a megaphone to order the protesters to disperse or face arrest. Subsequently, at least 19 individuals were arrested for failing to comply with police directives.

All of those arrested were charged with obstructing drivers and pedestrians, failing to comply with move-along directions, and remaining near a major facility causing serious disruption.

They have been issued court attendance notices and are scheduled to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on May 8.