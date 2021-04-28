Are Canada’s health bureaucrats killing small businesses & the future for young entrepreneurs?

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

“Healthy economy equals healthy people.”

That’s what was written on the very first protest sign I ever made, to attend the very first protest I ever attended, back in spring 2020.

Just one example supporting this statement was learned after the 2008 banking crisis, known as the global financial crisis. A study published by The Lancet Psychiatry examined the social aspect of the rise in unemployment largely stemming from the crisis, and found that “in all world regions, the relative risk of suicide associated with unemployment was elevated by about 20–30 per cent.”

Exactly what future is Canada leaving entrepreneurs and ambitious employees alike, when our political health officers seem fixated on using poor COVID-19 modelling as an excuse to cease and restrict the operations of the small and medium businesses that made up 99.7 per cent of employer businesses, prior to the health bureaucrats having such control over our economy?

“When people don’t work, you’re taking away their purpose,” said Corrie George Elieff, who is the co-founder and CEO of Young Entrepreneurs Sales Academy (YESA), and the president and co-founder of Grant Cardone Canada. I met Elieff after covering a recent Save Small Business BC protest, where a couple thousand Canadians flooded the streets of Vancouver to protest against B.C.’s latest restrictions on small businesses.

Elieff has seen firsthand the effects that the Canadian government’s tyrannical restrictions on businesses have had on young and wanting-to-work entrepreneurs. Due to the province’s yo-yoing COVID-19 restrictions, Elieff’s companies have had no choice but to let go at least 50 young adults, then rehire, and then re-lay off some of them over the past year.

Click here to watch his words of wisdom and his warning to Canadians about how the restriction of small businesses is already impacting all of us negatively, and why we need to start standing up to save small businesses.

If you agree that small and medium-sized businesses are worth saving, join our fight and help fund the legal fees for the legal challenge we are preparing against the B.C. government on behalf of restaurant owners like Rebecca Matthews of Corduroy, who have fallen into hardship due to the province’s COVID-19 restrictions.