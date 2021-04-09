B.C. business owners flood streets of Vancouver to protest latest COVID-19 restrictions

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

After covering many freedom protests over the past year in B.C., I still couldn’t believe my eyes when close to 2,000 mostly new faces gathered in protest of British Columbia’s latest COVID-19 restrictions, that will likely bankrupt many of the province’s small and medium-sized businesses.

It was hard to gauge how many attended the rally while reporting, but after looking over our footage, it was clear that close to 2,000 people, many of whom were business owners themselves, came out to support the cause. The protest, organized by Save Small Business BC, began with speeches from entrepreneurs whose businesses have been negatively affected by lockdowns. These included the restaurateurs Federico Fuoco of Gusto and Rebecca Matthews from Corduroy, who have both had their business licenses temporarily suspended after opening their restaurants for in person dining, against B.C.’s public health orders.

Watch my interviews with many of the attendees who shouted “enough is enough,” including gym-owner and co-founder of the Save Small Business BC group, Nav Jhajj.

At Rebel News, we understand how important small and medium-sized businesses are to Canada. That’s why for the past few days, our legal team has been interviewing B.C. lawyers to find the perfect freedom defender to offer legal counsel to business owners like Rebecca Matthews, at no cost to them.

If you would like to support our efforts in doing so, as well as help hundreds of other Canadians who we are helping to fight their tyrannical COVID-related fines and charges, please make your charitable donation at FightTheFines.com.