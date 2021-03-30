B.C. slapped with new lockdown restrictions — for only “three weeks”

Well, British Columbia had a good run while it lasted. After months of being one of Canada’s more open provinces, B.C. has now smacked many of its businesses and places of worship with new sweeping restrictions.

On March 29, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that new lockdown restrictions are to be in effect for the next three weeks, until April 19. However, if we’ve learned anything about politicians and the political doctors who rule over us during life with COVID-19, it’s best not to hold your breath about any timelines you’ve been given.

The new sweeping restrictions mean that the recent sliver of freedom B.C.’s public health office had just granted churches and other places of worship, to be able to host indoor services between March 28 and May 13, was snatched away from believers just in time for Easter. The restrictions also deal restaurants, pubs and gyms a severe blow by forbidding all in-person dining, and certain group exercises in gyms.

I found out about the new lockdown orders in B.C. while walking on Granville Street in Vancouver. You can watch my initial reaction to the news, as well as see the reactions of some passersby who had just learned the news as well.

