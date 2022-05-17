Are parents' rights over their children now at risk in Quebec?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

In Quebec, it seems the government is using its majority to enact laws that increasingly restrict the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

Indeed, Quebec's Bill 15, “An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act and other legislative provisions,” was adopted on April 14, 2022 and became law on April 26.

This has many parents, and Quebecers in general, quite worried, since the amendment concerns the government's power over child custody.

The law will prioritize the custody of children to the Director of Youth Protection instead of the child's natural family, consequently encroaching on parental rights. Therefore, any family involved with youth protection services could now lose custody of their child if the department deems it best for the child's health.

However, the amendments brought to the bill are much more complex, that's why David “Viva Frei” Freiheit, a lawyer and YouTuber from Montreal, sat down with us to better explain the bill's implications and to bring attention to what he considers a potential risk to our democracy.

To see more from Viva Frei, you can find him on YouTube and Twitter!

Au Québec, il semble que le gouvernement utilise sa majorité afin d’adopter des lois qui restreignent de plus en plus les droits et les libertés de ses citoyens.

Effectivement, le projet de loi n° 15, "Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse et d’autres dispositions législatives", a été adopté le 14 avril 2022, puis sanctionné le 26 avril.

Cela a semé beaucoup d’inquiétude au sein de la population québécoise puisque les modifications apportées concernent le pouvoir que le gouvernement détient concernant la garde des enfants. La loi prévoit prioriser la garde des enfants à la DPJ (Direction de la protection de la jeunesse) avant la famille biologique de ceux-ci pour des questions de santé, empiétant ainsi sur la primauté parentale. Donc, toute famille étant impliquée avec la DPJ pourrait maintenant se voir perdre la garde de leur enfant si la DPG juge que c’est ce qui serait préférable pour la santé de l’enfant.

Toutefois, la modification de cette loi est beaucoup plus complexe, c’est pour cette raison que David Freiheit, avocat et Youtubeur de Montréal, est venu nous en parler afin de l'expliquer et attirer plus d'attention sur les potentiels risques à notre démocratie que celle-ci représente.

Pour en voir plus de Viva Frei, vous pouvez aller jeter un coup d'oeil à sa chaîne YouTube et sur Twitter!